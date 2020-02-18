Coming Next Week

TEGNA CBS affiliate WWL-TV/NEW ORLEANS anchor/reporter THANH TRUONG is exiting the station on FRIDAY (2/21) to launch a true crime podcast with his wife ANNA CHRISTIE, reports the NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE/TIMES-PICAYUNE/NOLA.COM's RAMON ANTONIO VARGAS.

"NEW ORLEANS UNSOLVED" will post a pilot episode on FEBRUARY 27th for its first 12-episode season and will begin with a look at the unsolved case of EDWARD WELLS, the teen whose body was found in the MISSISSIPPI RIVER in 1982. TRUONG joined WWL-TV in 2003 and then worked at KUSA-TV/DENVER and NBC NEWS in ATLANTA, returning to WWL-TV in 2013.

