Broadway And Krissy

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ/DETROIT re-branded today (2/18) from “NASH FM 93.1” to “NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM” and introduced new morning show “ELECTRIC BARNYARD With BROADWAY & KRISSY,” replacing CUMULUS’ syndicated “TY BENTLI SHOW.” The re-branding follows in the pattern of other former “NASH FM” stations, like WNSH/NEW YORK, which switched in 2019 as “NEW YORK’s COUNTRY 94.7.”

BILL “BROADWAY” BERT previously hosted the morning show “BROADWAY’s BACKYARD” at ENTERCOM Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH. His resume also includes time at iHEARTMEDIA Country WWYZ/HARTFORD, iHEART Country sister WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS and crosstown Top 40 WSNX. KRISSY T previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT until last month’s iHEART layoffs. Previously, she was morning co-host at Top 40/Rhythmic WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, ME.

The move comes as the market preps for a big GARTH BROOKS stadium show at FORD FIELD on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd. WDRQ will host an exclusive soundcheck party.

