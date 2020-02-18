A Day In The Vines

Inspired by NEW ZEALAND’s WINERY TOUR and rooted in the TEXAS HILL COUNTRY, the first annual A DAY IN THE VINES concert series will take place MAY 9th and 10th on the grounds of SPICEWOOD VINEYARDS, TX. A portion of proceeds from both concerts over MOTHER'S DAY weekend will benefit KIDS IN A NEW GROOVE.

A DAY IN THE VINES features two individual concert experiences, each including music and activities for all ages, plus quality cuisine, wine and more, all in a beautiful winery setting.

THE REVIVALISTS, LAKE STREET DIVE, TANK AND THE BANGAS and STRAND OF OAKS will perform on SATURDAY, MAY 9th, while NORAH JONES, PATTY GRIFFIN, MAVIS STAPLES and SIR WOMAN will be the acts on SUNDAY, MAY 10th.

Tickets for each show will go on sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 10a (CT) at www.adayinthevines.com. Music fans ages three and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

A DAY IN THE VINES is produced by NEW ZEALAND-based CRS and AUSTIN's C3 PRESENTS.

