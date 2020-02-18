-
Ira Glass To Receive Audio Vanguard Award At 2020 On Air Fest
February 18, 2020 at 8:26 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
WORK X WORK's ON AIR FEST podcast festival will honor "THIS AMERICAN LIFE"'s IRA GLASS with its Audio Vanguard Award at this year's event.
GLASS will be presented with the award on MARCH 8th at a special live taping of the "DESIGN MATTERS" podcast with DEBBIE MILLMAN, followed by a cocktail reception with DJ STRETCH ARMSTRONG.
The festival will take place MARCH 5-8 at the WYTHE HOTEL in BROOKLYN. Find out more at onairfest.com.
-