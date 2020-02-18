Wolf (Photo: Colorado Public Radio)

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Arts and Culture Reporter STEPHANIE WOLF is joining LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE as Arts Reporter, beginning MARCH 23rd. WOLF, a former professional ballet dancer, produced for CPR's "COLORADO MATTERS" before taking over the arts and culture beat.

“For years I’ve heard about how vibrant the art scene is in LOUISVILLE," said WOLF. "I’m excited that I’ll soon get to experience that first-hand and share stories from that community.”

"STEPHANIE brings an impressive amount of deep reporting for radio and web on a variety of arts topics to WFPL, as well as previous experience as a working artist," said Director of News and Programming ERICA PETERSON. "We're so excited to bring her on board and introduce her to LOUISVILLE's arts community."

