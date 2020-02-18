Streaming

The OAKLAND ATHLETICS will not be heard on broadcast radio in the BAY AREA this season, instead streaming all audio content via TUNEIN. The team was heard last season on SALEM News-Talk KTRB-A (860 AM THE ANSWER)/SAN FRANCISCO but will now stream all games on the team's A'S CAST TUNEIN channel, with one game per homestand streamed commercial-free. The team's 12-station network of stations outside the BAY AREA, including BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO, will continue to air the games on broadcast radio, and Spanish-language broadcasts will also be streamed via TUNEIN, with weekend home games simulcast on MULTICULTURAL Spanish Talk KIQI-A/SAN FRANCISCO and KATD-A/PITTSBURG, CA.

"We really listened to our fans and saw the success with A'S CAST," said A's President DAVE KAVAL. "We're doing an incredible job getting people excited about baseball and the content. Partnering with TUNEIN and having a semi-exclusive platform, we think it made a lot of sense and sets the example."

