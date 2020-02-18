ShipRocked 2020

SHIPROCKED 2020 had its biggest year yet with 3,300 guests joining HALESTORM, ALTER BRIDGE, HELLYEAH, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, BADFLOWER and more FEBRUARY 1st through 6th on board a sold-out CARNIVAL VALOR for the 11th edition of the ULTIMATE ROCK MUSIC CRUISE VACATION.

The on board CANCER SUCKS! charity auction raised over $130,000 – bringing the annual auction’s all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research. Auction highlights included a signed MOTORHEAD album – which, in keeping with tradition, was donated back to next year’s auction after a winning bid of $8500 – a FRIDAY THE 13th JASON mask signed by ICE NINE KILLS, and a pair of HALESTORM autographed guitars (after a feverish bidding war that reached $16,000 made clear that a single guitar was not enough), along with various other band memorabilia and photo prints.

