ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES and BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS will present the first-ever PUNK IN THE PARK, on SATURDAY, APRIL 25th from 1p to 9p (PT) at OAK CANYON PARK in ANAHEIM.

BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS has produced and co-produced punk rock festivals across the country, including the ‘SABROSO CRAFT BEER TACO AND MUSIC FESTIVAL and PUNK IN DRUBLIE in partnership with NOFX's FAT MIKE. ‘

BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS' CAMERON COLLINS said, “A lot of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA's great punk rock events went away last year and it’s a real shame. BREW HA HA is stepping up to produce the next generation of SOCAL's punk rock festivals and we're working on something truly epic.”

The lineup includes PENNYWISE, THE ADICTS, LAPWAGON, FEAR, THE VANDALS and TSOL, among others.

