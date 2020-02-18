Woods

GEORGE WOODS, the longtime radio host and programmer turned proprietor of the streaming audio service RADIOGEORGE, passed away FEBRUARY 8th of a massive heart attack in SAN ANTONIO. He was 70.

WOODS (real name GEORGE KAYWOOD) began his career at his college station, WONY/ONEONTA, NY, followed by stints at WDOS-A/ONEONTA, NY, WWWZ/CHARLESTON, SC, WBT-A/CHARLOTTE, WLKK-A/ERIE, WOW-A, KFAB-A, and KKAR-A/OMAHA, and, most recently, KCMO-A/KANSAS CITY and KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS before launching his RADIO GEORGE streaming audio operation in 2008. He was also a noted horse racing handicapper, writing several books on the topic. WOODS and his wife NANCY have been longtime members of the Board of Directors of THE CONCLAVE, and he also volunteered with the BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION.

A small memorial service will be held at the KAYWOODS' home at the end of the month. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in WOODS' memory to the BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION.

