Lollapalooza Berlin

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, MILEY CYRUS, ANNENMAYKANTEREIT, DEICHKIND, DJ SNAKE, DIE ANTWOORD, RUN THE JEWELS, MADEON and more are set to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA BERLIN 2020. The sixth annual festival is set to take place at OLYMPIC STADIUM and OLYMPIC PARK in BERLIN, SEPTEMBER 5th and 6th.

Tickets are available at www.lollapaloozade.com.

LOLLAPALOOZA BERLIN marks RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE’s only performance in GERMANY on their recently announced world tour.

