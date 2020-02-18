New Direction For Star 93.3 In Austin

WATERLOO MEDIA AC KGSR (STAR 93.3)/AUSTIN has re-targeted its focus, and added the new positioning statement/imaging "Nothing But The Hits." STAR 93.3 PD KRASH KELLY tells ALL ACCESS that the decision has been made to "super-serve the 25-49 female audience who loves all the up-tempo, pop hits from the 2000s through today. It became clear that there was an appetite for this music in AUSTIN, so we decided to narrow our focus to accommodate that audience."

KELLY adds that "the station is currently running jockless with an updated airstaff lineup to be announced soon."

The changes went into effect on Friday 2/14.

