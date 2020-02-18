Cone

The VALORY MUSIC CO. has signed 21-year-old Country artist ABBEY CONE to a recording deal. The TEXAS native is co-managed by BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT and MISSI GALLIMORE's T.R.U.T.H. MANAGEMENT, booked by PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY, and is a member or CMT's Next Women of Country" class of 2020.

"I’m always searching for uniqueness, individuality, vision, and a special star quality,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “In ABBEY, we’ve found all of these attributes and more. From the first note of her music, I was in. The songwriting, the voice, her incredible vision … this is a wow. I’m so excited that ABBEY chose VALORY and the BMLG as her home. This is going to be a helluva ride."

“SCOTT's passion for my music was evident from day one; and his drive, determination, and vision are exactly what I was looking for in a label partner,” said CONE. “Being able to release my music with such an incredible team behind me is a dream come true. This is an exciting time for new music; and with a shared vision between SCOTT, GEORGE [BORMAN], and the entire VALORY team, I know this partnership will be special.”

She joins a VALORY artist roster that also includes THOMAS RHETT, BRANTLEY GILBERT, JUSTIN MOORE, SHERYL CROW, ELI YOUNG BAND, AARON LEWIS, TYLER RICH, AVENUE BEAT, CONNER SMITH, HEATH SANDERS and more.

« see more Net News