For the second time in two days we have new research on the gender imbalance in Country music. In the latest study, conducted by COLEMAN INSIGHTS in conjunction with CMT, a few myths about female airplay are debunked, particularly the notion that women don’t want to hear other women on the radio. The study found that 84% of listeners (male and female) want equal play for female artists, as well as more female artists in the genre.

The COLEMAN study takes a look at Country radio listeners' habits and attitudes toward female artists, finding that seven out of 10 of the 1,000 Country listeners (ages 25-54) surveyed want more female artists in the genre. Listeners also reported they would seek out Country radio more if women were specifically highlighted, with 28% saying they would listen to radio more if additional female artists were featured, versus 11% who would listen less. The study also found that nearly 72% of the Country listeners surveyed are aware of the format’s gender gap, reporting they hear more songs sung by men on Country radio, with no differences shown in response depending on the gender or age of those surveyed.

But in a statistic that needs further clarification, the research also indicates that only a slight majority of fans are open to hearing female voices, with 53% reporting no gender preference when it comes to artists.

The release of this research marks the launch of CMT’s year-long “Equal Play” initiative. (More on that below.) The COLEMAN research project is separate from the SONGDATA gender equality study we reported on yesterday (NET NEWS 2/17), although both were prepared in partnership with CMT.

“The age-old myth that ‘women don’t want to hear women’ has led to a multitude of unproven public claims about female voices on the air, including ‘you can’t play two women back-to-back’ or ‘ratings drop when you play women’” said LESLIE FRAM, CMT’s SVP, Music & Talent. “When we approached COLEMAN INSIGHTS about this specific line of research, we were shocked to learn no one had ever commissioned data on the listeners themselves. CMT took it directly to the fans, and what we found couldn’t have been more clear: listeners want equal play and women do want to hear women on the radio.”

Added FRAM, “We are training listeners not to hear female voices. Without creating an equal playing field, fans don’t know what they are missing. This is about a balance of gender and diversity. It’s essential for all voices to be heard.”

Read COLEMAN INSIGHTS’ full executive summary of the research here.

CMT’s “Equal Play” campaign “aims to create measurable industry-wide action to dramatically increase female representation in Country music and create a path for parity in 2020,” according to press materials. As previously reported (NET NEWS 1/21) last month, CMT pledged 50/50 video airplay parity for female and male artists across CMT and CMT Music channels. “CMT Radio Live with CODY ALAN” followed suit with a similar pledge (NET NEWS 2/7). Visit CMTEqualPlay.com for more information, and use #CMTEqualPlay to join the conversation.

