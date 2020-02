Signal Sold

ENTERCOM is selling Rock WAAF/WESTBOROUGH, MA-BOSTON to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $10.75 million in cash.

EMF will put its Contemporary Christian programming on WAAF's 107.3 FM signal on SATURDAY (2/22). WAAF's Rock format will continue on WEEI-F-HD2 and WWBX-HD2 and streaming on RADIO.COM.

