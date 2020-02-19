Lori Lewis

"INSTAGRAM has over one billion users, and they follow a ton of brands," explained MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"The INSTAGRAM Data Team also notes people are opening the app over 30 to 40 times every single day. That's a ton of opportunity to be seen *or* get lost in the sea of sameness.

"This week we share disciplines we put together for you to print out and begin putting real effort behind audience and brand development in order to shape a more meaningful (and memorable) presence."

Read more about "What Exactly Are People Getting From You On Social Media" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

