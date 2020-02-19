Podcast Survey

A MEDIA MONITORS recall survey of 961 respondents ranked the top 25 podcasts, with "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" at the top. While MEDIA MONITORS' release characterizes the list as showing a "significant untapped opportunity to advertise on niche podcasts that don’t yet have sponsors," the top 25 contains mostly well-known, established shows from major producers. MEDIA MONITORS is adding podcasting metrics to its data offerings in 2020.

ROGAN's show topped all demographics for both men and women except for a second place finish among persons 35-44. And the research showed over half of respondents could not recall any brand advertising on the podcasts to which they listen; top brands mentioned were GEICO, SQUARESPACE, ZIPRECRUITER, and QUIP.



“Podcasts are a new chance for advertisers to reach content-engaged millennials who might use less of the traditional media. But accurate metrics on which programs people are actually listening to have been difficult to get,” said MEDIA MONITORS President and CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “Opt-in redirects or server-based download measurements services don’t tell the full story. They might be an indication of who subscribes to a show, but here, this survey asked respondents to name the shows they actually listen to, and we think the findings challenge some of the leading assumptions about podcast listeners.”

“Women are avid listeners of true crime podcasts,” added GENERALI. “And they are predominately driving the genre’s popularity among the top 25. Men, by contrast, tend to listen to sports, news or comedy.”



The list:

THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE PHIL IN THE BLANKS: DR. PHIL'S PODCAST CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS LUNCHTIME WITH ROGGIN AND RODNEY, iHEARTMEDIA/DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES ESPN PODCASTS (several shows), ESPN AUDIO SERIAL, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST WITH RORY & MAL, SPOTIFY TED TALKS DAILY, PRX THIS AMERICAN LIFE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, THE DAILY WIRE STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, iHEARTMEDIA ...THESE ARE THEIR STORIES: THE LAW & ORDER PODCAST, PARTNERS IN CRIME MEDIA ABC NEWS UPDATE, ABC AUDIO ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD, ARMCHAIR UMBRELLA CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND, TEAM COCO/EARWOLF/STITCHER DATELINE NBC, NBC NEWS MOVIE DATE, THE TAKEAWAY/PRI/NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW, NBC NEWS/MSNBC RUSH LIMBAUGH MORNING UPDATE, iHEARTMEDIA SERIAL KILLERS, PARCAST/SPOTIFY CNN NEWS BRIEFING, CNN PODCASTS/WARNERMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK



The top five for women were ROGAN, PHIL IN THE BLANKS, CRIME JUNKIE, MY FAVORITE MURDER, and RAMSEY. For men, ROGAN was followed by ESPN, THE DAILY, O'BRIEN, and LIMBAUGH.

