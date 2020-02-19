-
Angela Rozas O'Toole Named Sr. Editor/Government And Politics At WBEZ/Chicago
CHICAGO TRIBUNE Deputy Metro Editor ANGELA ROZAS O'TOOLE is joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO as Sr. Editor/Government and Politics, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.
ROZAS joined the TRIBUNE in 2003 after three years at the NEW ORLEANS TIMES-PICAYUNE and was upped to CHICAGO Bureau Chief/Editor in 2009, Suburban and City News Editor in 2012 and Deputy Metro Editor in 2015.
