Rozas O'Toole

CHICAGO TRIBUNE Deputy Metro Editor ANGELA ROZAS O'TOOLE is joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO as Sr. Editor/Government and Politics, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

ROZAS joined the TRIBUNE in 2003 after three years at the NEW ORLEANS TIMES-PICAYUNE and was upped to CHICAGO Bureau Chief/Editor in 2009, Suburban and City News Editor in 2012 and Deputy Metro Editor in 2015.

