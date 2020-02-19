Stone

Marketing veteran JACKIE STONE has been named Chief Marketing Officer at LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. STONE has been serving as Senior Marketing Adviser and Consultant to the company for five years while also founding GATHER and JACKIE'S JOBS; her experience includes stints at AOL, DIGITAS, WEBMD, and SPANFELLER MEDIA GROUP.

"I'm thrilled that JACKIE is joining our executive team," said CEO/Chairman ROBERT ELLIN. "She is a perfect fit for LIVEXLIVE -- she's a fierce innovator, and we're a disruptive company. Her one-of-a-kind ability to create compelling marketing programs and partnerships that fuel customer acquisition will be invaluable as we continue to connect bands, brands and fans."

"It's a very exciting time to be at LIVEXLIVE," said STONE. "ROB and his team have built a live social music platform with a global audience. LIVEXLIVE has a growing network, and with the recent acquisition of REACT PRESENTS, we have a powerful opportunity to transform the way that people experience music."

