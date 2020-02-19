ACM Awards broadcast winners named

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC enlisted the aid of rising star CARLY PEARCE to reveal the winners in its Radio Awards categories, fittingly, during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2020) in NASHVILLE today (2/19). Top winners included National Air Personality of the Year winner “THE BOBBY BONES Show,” which won for the fourth time, as well as HUBBARD RADIO WUBE (B105)/CINCINNATI, which scored wins in two categories. WUBE notched its first large market station of the year award, and scored a fourth win for its “The BIG DAVE Show,” which airs in morning drive.

ENTERCOM WUSY/CHATTANOOGA won for the eighth time in the medium market station category, while small market station winner WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL won for the fourth time in the category.

On-Air Personality Of The Year Winners:

• National – The BOBBY BONES Show – BOBBY BONES, AMY, LUNCHBOX, EDDIE, MORGAN, RAY

• Major Market – The ROB & HOLLY Show – ROB STONE, HOLLY HUTTON – WYCD/DETROIT

• Large Market – The BIG DAVE Show – BIG DAVE, CHELSIE, STATT, ASHLEY – WUBE/CINCINNATI

• Medium Market – CLAY & Company – WYRK/BUFFALO, NY

• Small Market – STEVE & JESSICA - STEVE WATERS, JESSICA CASH – WFLS/FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Radio Station Of The Year Winners:

• Major Market – KILT/HOUSTON

• Large Market – WUBE/CINCINNATI

• Medium Market – WUSY/CHATTANOOGA

• Small Market – WYCT/PENSACOLA

PEARCE, a two-time ACM Award nominee, revealed the winners live via FACEBOOK, which was shown on screens at CRS.

Winners will be recognized during a reception in LAS VEGAS hosted by PEARCE on SATURDAY, APRIL 4th. “The 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards” will air live on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK on SUNDAY, APRIL 5th. Tickets are available for purchase now at ACMawards.com.

« see more Net News