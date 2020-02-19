Booth

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WMC) has signed a worldwide publishing deal with singer/songwriter TYLER BOOTH. The KENTUCKY native is represented by CAA, and was recently announced as the first signing to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and VILLA 40's joint-venture agreement.

"When I walk into the WARNER CHAPPELL building I feel like I'm at home," said BOOTH. "This is where I want to hang my hat. Their team have become family. It all just feels right for the songs I write and sing.

