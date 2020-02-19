Scott Ellis Joins Q 102

MID WEST FAMILY Active Rock KQRA (Q 102)/SPRINGFIELD, MO has hired SCOTT ELLIS as their new PD, replacing VALORIE KNIGHT who will remain in her OM position. ELLIS has previous experience in the SPRINGFIELD market as the former PD for SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40 KSPW (POWER 96.5).

KNIGHT said, "I'm excited to be working with SCOTT again, after working with him for ten years at SCRIPPS in SPRINGFIELD. While I will remain as OM, I'm taking a step back towards semi- retirement and will be starting some new adventures locally. It’s the perfect situation as I get to take a step back, and was able to hire my replacement to handle the day to day operations on Q102.”

Besides his work as PD for KSPW, ELLIS also programmed ENTERCOM Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3)/ST. LOUIS.

