Play Ball

SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO is sending its hosts out once again for the annual Spring Training Tour series of broadcasts, starting SATURDAY (2/22) and running through MARCH 13th. Going to the GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE camps in FLORIDA will be former major league GMs JIM BOWDEN, JIM DUQUETTE, and STEVE PHILLIPS along with former players MATT DIAZ, KEVIN FRANDSEN, and EDUARDO PEREZ. Headed to ARIZONA for the CACTUS LEAGUE camps clustered around PHOENIX are DUQUETTE, former player RYAN SPILBORGHS, analyst MIKE FERRIN, and NEW YORK TIMES baseball writer TYLER KEPNER.

The schedule:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd: PHILLIPS and PEREZ at the BOSTON RED SOX in FORT MYERS and FERRIN and SPILBORGHS with the CHICAGO CUBS in MESA, AZ

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd: PHILLIPS and PEREZ stay in FORT MYERS to visit the MINNESOTA TWINS, while FERRIN and SPILBORGHS go to the MARYVALE area of PHOENIX to see the MILWAUKEE BREWERS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th: PHILLIPS and PEREZ move up the GULF COAST for the TAMPA BAY RAYS camp in CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL, and FERRIN and SPILBORGHS head to the SALT RIVER FIELDS complex in SCOTTSDALE for COLORADO ROCKIES camp

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25th: PHILLIPS and PEREZ visit the ATLANTA BRAVES in NORTH PORT, FL; FERRIN and SPILBORGHS stop by the LOS ANGELES ANGELS' camp in TEMPE

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26th: DUQUETTE and PEREZ are in BRADENTON for PITTSBURGH PIRATES training, and FERRIN and SPILBORGHS travel to the WEST VALLEY for CINCINNATI REDS camp in GOODYEAR, AZ

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27th: DUQUETTE and PEREZ see the BALTIMORE ORIOLES in SARASOTA; FERRIN and SPILBORGHS head back to SCOTTSDALE's SALT RIVER FIELDS for the local ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th: PEREZ and DIAZ head inland for DETROIT TIGERS camp in LAKELAND

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29th: DUQUETTE and PEREZ stop by TORONTO BLUE JAYS camp in DUNEDIN, FL, as FERRIN and SPILBORGHS hit SAN DIEGO PADRES camp in PEORIA, AZ

SUNDAY, MARCH 1st: FERRIN and SPILBORGHS go to GLENDALE, AZ's CAMELBACK RANCH to see the LOS ANGELES DODGERS

MONDAY, MARCH 2nd: DUQUETTE arrives in ARIZONA to join FERRIN at TEXAS RANGERS camp in SURPRISE

TUESDAY, MARCH 3rd: The PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES get a visit from PEREZ and FRANDSEN (who serves as road game radio analyst for the PHILLIES)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4th: FERRIN goes back to GOODYEAR, this time with DUQUETTE, for a look at the CLEVELAND INDIANS

THURSDAY, MARCH 5th: PEREZ and BOWDEN drop by the NEW YORK YANKEES camp in TAMPA, and FERRIN and DUQUETTE go to downtown SCOTTSDALE for SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS camp

FRIDAY, MARCH 6th: DUQUETTE returns to SURPRISE with KEPNER in tow for the KANSAS CITY ROYALS

SATURDAY, MARCH 7th: FERRIN and DUQUETTE see the SEATTLE MARINERS play in PEORIA

SUNDAY, MARCH 8th: The FLORIDA broadcasts go to the ATLANTIC COAST, with PHILLIPS and BOWDEN in WEST PALM BEACH for the World Champion WASHINGTON NATIONALS' camp

MONDAY, MARCH 9th: FERRIN and DUQUETTE check out the OAKLAND ATHLETICS in MESA

TUESDAY, MARCH 10th: As the sign-stealing scandal shows no signs of dying down, PEREZ, BOWDEN, and PHILLIPS will triple-team the HOUSTON ASTROS at the WEST PALM BEACH facility the AMERICAN LEAGUE champions share with the team that beat them in the 2019 WORLD SERIES. Meanwhile, FERRIN and DUQUETTE go out to CAMELBACK RANCH for a check on the CHICAGO WHITE SOX, wrapping up the ARIZONA shows

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11th: PHILLIPS and BOWDEN go to PORT ST, LUCIE and see the NEW YORK METS

THURSDAY, MARCH 12th and FRIDAY, MARCH 13th: Things wrap up in JUPITER with visits by PHILLIPS and BOWDEN to the MIAMI MARLINS and ST. LOUIS CARDINALS camps, respectively

