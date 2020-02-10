Chris Martin (s_bukley/Shutterstock)

THE NOAH BENARDOUT FOUNDATION is presenting the first annual LOVR BENEFIT concert, a cross-section of artists and celebrities coming together to advocate for an end to DUI (Driving Under the Influence) on MARCH 21st at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM. The evening will feature music and education with special performances by CHRIS MARTIN, MADISON BEER, DAYA and WALK THE MOON's NICHOLAS PETRICCA, among others.

With the assistance of the MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING, along with the L.A. District Attorney's office and other government agencies, the LOVR BENEFIT marks the first time that all three of CALIFORNIA’s major law enforcement departments,including LAPD, CHP and the L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, will join to demonstrate their commitment to ending DUI tragedies.

A talented musician known as the artist “LOVR,” 24-year-old NOAH BENARDOUT was tragically killed on AUGUST 1, 2019 by a speeding drunk driver while waiting to cross the street in WEST HOLLYWOOD. On the day he died, NOAH was offered a record deal and was about to release his new EP.

The family has set up the NOAH BENARDOUT FOUNDATION hoping to "reshape the zeitgeist’s perspective on DUI through educational consciousness and music"

NOAH's father MARC BENARDOUT reached out to “When we decided to launch the LOVR Benefit concert, I reached out to COLDPLAY's CHRIS MARTIN because he was his son's role model as a musician. "CHRIS personally responded to me within hours, crestfallen by the news. His sincere compassion regarding NOAH’s passing was a moment of light in this darkness, and his commitment to perform at our event is beyond touching. We are forever grateful to COLDPLAY and to all of our incredible performers for giving us the strength to keep going,"

NOAH’s new EP “Loners,” will be released MARCH 20th on SPOTIFY.

