Laid Back Festival

STEVE MILLER BAND, BRIAN WILSON (featuring AL JARDINE and BLONDIE CHAPLIN), MARTY STUART, TAJ MAHAL GARY MULE DEER, and KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE are set to headline the returning LAID BACK FESTIVAL, with two single-day events being held at WANTAGH, NY's NORTHWELL HEALTH at JONES BEACH THEATER on SATURDAY, AUGUST 8th and at HOLMDEL, NJ's PNC BANK ARTS CENTER on SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th.

Presented in partnership by longtime GREGG ALLMAN manager MICHAEL LEHMAN and LIVE NATION, the single-day festival tickets will go on pre-sale TODAY (2/20) at 10a (ET); all remaining tickets go on sale FRIDAY (2/21) at 10a (ET). For complete details and ticket information, go to www.laidbackfestival.com.

LAID BACK FESTIVAL is a one-day music event that also celebrates food and drink, with a variety of regional restaurants, food trucks, breweries, and wineries represented at both festival stops.

