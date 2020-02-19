CRS 2020

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS)'s opening ceremonies kicked off today (2/19) with a performance of the national anthem from WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR'S GABBY BARRETT, while the U.S. MARINE CORP Color Guard presented the flag. Immediately following, the SIX STRING SOLDIERS performed a song in tribute to their loved ones.

CUMULUS Dir. of Programming and COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Board VP JOHN SHOMBY then took the stage and recognized the three RUSTY WALKER SCHOLARSHIP recipients: NICOLE BREAU (HALL COMMUNICATIONS WCTY/NORWICH, CT); ANTHONY DONATELLI (ENTERCOM KFRG/RIVERSIDE); and DAN WEIR (AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP KFGY/SONOMA COUNTY) (NET NEWS 1/21).

The TOM RIVERS Humanitarian Award was then presented to WESTWOOD ONE'S "COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA" host (and COUNTRY AIRCHECK owner) LON HELTON, who said in his acceptance, "We're in an industry full of humanitarians. I know what you're doing on a constant basis to make your community a better place to live. You give up the most valuable asset of all, your time ... to help people and your community."

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' RASCAL FLATTS then joined the stage to recognize the full slate of COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class Of 2020 inductees announced earlier today (NET NEWS 2/19). Before they left the stage, CRB Board President KURT JOHNSON, on behalf of the CRB board, presented RASCAL FLATTS with the "Career Achievement Award."

Before the conclusion of the ceremonies, a slideshow video played honoring those in the Country music community who have passed over the past year.

