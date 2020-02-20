Kelly

Another conservative talker is entering the syndication market with KEY NETWORKS' launch of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KPRC-A/HOUSTON and FIRSTTV host, ex-Marine, and former Congressional candidate JESSE KELLY into national distribution. "THE JESSE KELLY SHOW," airing weekdays 9a-noon (ET), will be available nationally beginning APRIL 6th.

KELLY said, “I love talk radio and I’m beyond humbled that KEY NETWORKS realizes that I’m a generational talent. While my background might be more blue collar than other radio hosts, I’m confident my huge ego will help make up for my lack of education. I’m excited to bring something new to stations nationwide.”



iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON Pres. EDDIE MARTINY said, “Listeners won’t be able to see that JESSE KELLY stands 6 foot 8, but his towering humor and intellect will absolutely captivate the listening audience. JESSE is an IRAQ WAR veteran who will win the hearts and minds of listeners with the wit of a stand up comic. He’s been featured on most major TV networks, especially FOX NEWS with TUCKER CARLSON who says ‘JESSE cracks me up.’ JESSE is a fresh voice of a rational conservative for a new generation. My listening audience and advertising community in HOUSTON embraced JESSE immediately. Informative, entertaining, but most importantly, unique!”



KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “Talk radio needs fresh, new voices and JESSE KELLY will deliver. The topics of discussion on THE JESSE KELLY SHOW will be broad based, informative and entertaining. It’s time to bring an energy shot to talk radio. It’s time for JESSE.”

