Crowley

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS will honor ENTERCOM Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY with its NAB Digital Leadership Award at the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. CROWLEY, who has overseen ENTERCOM's digital expansion including the growth of RADIO.COM and the acquisition of podcast producers CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET PRODUCTIONS, will be feted at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on APRIL 20th at the ENCORE.

CROWLEY joined ENTERCOM when that company bought the CBS RADIO stations; he was previously EVP/Digital at CBS RADIO and SVP of CBS Brand Studio as well as SVP/GM of Digital for CBS TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION, Senior Supervising Producer for "ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT" and "THE INSIDER" for PARAMOUNT DOMESTIC TELEVISION, and a producer at CBS O&O KCBS-TV (CBS 2) and independent KCAL-TV (KCAL 9)/LOS ANGELES.

