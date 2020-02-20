Markets #11-15

Once again into the breach, dear friends. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., running cheek-by-jowl with the numbers crunchers from XTRENDS, are proud to present another thrilling round of ratings analysis. This is all about JANUARY, a book that began on the 2nd and concluded on the 29th. It was full of real-world events that could have an effect on listening patterns. A federal holiday weekend, the NFL playoffs, some brouhaha from the Nation’s Capital … and … the absence of any jingle-bell rock. As with our previous two episodes, we will focus on how Santa’s stations fared compared with the NOVEMBER book.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Easy Button

This was the first year that a MIAMI station went full on with the jingling. That chore was handed to ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). It allowed the station to share the 6+ lead. In the aftermath, it dropped to #4 (7.5-5.9), which is where it landed in NOVEMBER (5.8). COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) remained alone at #1 just by maintaining the status quo (7.5-7.5). COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) stepped up to #2 with its highest mark in over a year (6.2-7.2). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) bounced back from a down book (5.6-6.1) to move up to #3. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) was stuck in neutral (5.6-5.6) as it slipped to #5. The next closest stations to that quintet were COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99JAMZ) (5.1-4.7) and SBS Tropical WCMQ (Z92.3) (4.6-4.7), both of which sat at #6.

Two cluster mates moved up and into a tie at #1 25-54. WFEZ got back the share it lost last survey while WHQT again landed its largest share in over a year. WLYF slipped to #3. It was #4 in NOVEMBER with a smaller share. WMXJ remained at #4 with a slight decrease and was paired with WAMR, which advanced from #7 as it ended a two-book slide. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7FM) slipped to #6 as it returned all of last survey’s solid increase.

After the dust had settled, WEDR stood alone atop the 18-34 leaderboard despite a slight decrease. It had been tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT), which slipped to #2 with its smallest share since JUNE. THE BEAT became involved with WFEZ, which moved up from #4 despite a small loss. WLYF slipped a spot to #4, which is exactly where it was ranked in NOVEMBER. WMXJ stepped up to #5 as it regained most of the share it lost last survey. UNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) moved up to #6 with its best performance in over a year. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96) slid to #7 and was just ahead of two stations that made bold moves to tie at #8. WCMQ was up from a tie at #11 with its highest score since MAY. SBS Spanish Contemporary WRMA (RITMO 95.7) advanced from #16 with its best outing since MARCH.

WFEZ posted its best 18-49 number in over a year, which propelled the station to #1. WLYF slipped back to #2. In NOVEMBER the station was #1 with a share that was only slightly larger than its current one. WHQT was up slightly to also claim a share of second place. WEDR slid to #4 as it returned most of last survey’s solid increase. WXDJ dipped to #5 and was just ahead of WMXJ, which moved up to #6. WMIB had its least productive outing since JUNE to drop from a tie at #5 to a tie at #9.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: On The Move

This market likely set the record for the most stations making the Frosty flip. There were four of consequence and we will deal with them shortly. First, and in first place 6+, was HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) (6.5-6.6). There was a lot of chatter in the air as the next two slots went to stations that refuse to play songs. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F had its highest share in over a year (4.9-6.0) to move up to #2. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW remained at #3 (5.3-5.5).

The leading Santa station was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). It slipped from first to fourth (9.2-5.3) but was in a better place than NOVEMBER when it was #5 (4.8). ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW advanced to #5 with its best book in over a year (4.4-4.9). Now for our other tinsel-encrusted stations. ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) dropped from #4 to a tie at #14 (5.1-3.2). Its NOVEMBER score was #8 and 4.4. SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5) fell from a tie at #7 to #16 (4.4-3.1). In NOVEMBER it was #17 (2.7). And, finally, CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) slipped from #17 to #20 (2.7-2.4). In NOVEMBER it was tied at #18 with a 2.6 share.

Things were returning to normal in the 25-54 arena. KQMV moved back to #1 despite a small loss while KISW stepped up to #2 with its highest share in over a year. KUOW moved up one spot to #3 as it got back most of what it lost last survey. KRWM fell from first to fourth. That is where the station was in NOVEMBER but with a lower share. ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) remained at #5 but with its highest score since SEPTEMBER. ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) also held steady – at #6 – but with its best book in over a year. KPLZ fell five places to #13 while KSWD dropped from #10 to a tie at #19. In NOVEMBER those stations were #16 and #10, respectively.

There were a lot of shares to be had 18-34 and several stations were rather greedy. KQMV was back in double digits with its best outing since NOVEMBER while KISW scored its largest share since JUNE to move up to #2. KNDD had its best total in over a year to move up three slots to #3. KUOW slipped to #4 with a small loss. KHTP also had its best performance in over a year to move up three places to #5. It was tied with a flat iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK, which slipped from a tie at #4. Surprisingly, KPLZ actually improved its lot as it stepped up to #7 from #10 (#12 in NOVEMBER). KRWM fell from a tie at #4 to #10 (tied at #13 in NOVEMBER) while KSWD dropped from #11 to where it was in NOVEMBER at #18.

KQMV was back to its customary spot at #1 18-49 despite a slight loss. KISW moved up to #2 with a strong increase and was less than a half share off the lead. KRWM slid to #3, which is where it was in NOVEMBER. KUOW remained at #4 as it bounced back from a down book and was tied with KHTP, which moved up thanks to its largest share in over a year. KPLZ slipped a spot to #12 while KSWD fell from a tie at #9 to a tie at #18. In NOVEMBER those stations were #15 and #8, respectively.

DETROIT: Santa Shmanta

Clearly, iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC did not need the assistance of performance-enhancing music to remain #1 6+ (14.8-6.3). This was the fourth book in a row the station did this. This book was almost a mirror image of NOVEMBER when it was #1 with a 6.2 share. With Santa back in mothballs, a couple of stations had some big increases. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC was up to #2 (4.7-6.1) while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) advanced to #3 (4.6-5.9). BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX slipped to #4 (5.6-5.8) while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) fell to #5 (5.0-5.2). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF stepped back to #6 (4.8-5.0). There was another Yule-time station. That was ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE). It slid four places to #8 (4.9-4.6), which was far better than NOVEMBER when it was #13 with a 4.0 share.

Prior to the holiday blitz, WRIF had been #1 25-54 for five books in a row. The station was there again thanks to a small increase. WNIC stepped back to #2 but was far stronger than in NOVEMBER when it was tied at #3. WCSX had its best book since SEPTEMBER as it held steady at #3 while WKQI repeated at #4 with its best showing since AUGUST. ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) ended a three-book slide as it moved up to #5. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) was up but slipped to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB fell to #8 despite a slight increase. WDZH dropped a spot to a tie at #11. It was #14 in NOVEMBER.

WKQI got a massive infusion of share, which pushed it to #1 18-34 for the first time since AUGUST. WJLB also got quite the bump as it moved up to #2 with its best outing in over a year. WRIF had a solid increase but slipped to #3. WNIC dropped to #4 (it was #5 in NOVEMBER) and was tied with WMGC, which had its smallest share since AUGUST.

For the first time since MAY, WKQI was #1 18-49 as it landed its largest share in over a year. WRIF repeated at #2 with a solid gain while WJLB inched up to #3 with a slight increase. WCSX stepped up to #4 with its highest share since SEPTEMBER. WNIC slid to a tie at #5 (same spot as NOVEMBER) and its current partner, WMGC, moved up with a slight increase.

PHOENIX: Song Remains The Same

While there was a rearrangement of share, the top four 6+ stations were exactly where we left them. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9KEZ) was, of course, the runaway leader despite shedding a few shares (19.2-8.2). In NOVEMBER it was, naturally, #1 with a 7.1 share. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL repeated at #2 as it regained most of the share it lost last survey (5.8-6.4). iHEARTMEDIA Adult hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) was #3 again (5.6-5.7) while HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX returned at #4 (5.1-5.5). The drama came from two stations that had previously been tied at #10. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX was up to #5 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER (2.9-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) landed at #6 with its highest score since JULY (2.9-4.2). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) slipped to #7 (3.8-4.0).

Though KESZ lost about two-thirds of its 25-54 share, the station was still #1. It was tied at #3 in NOVEMBER. KZZP was up to #2 with its best book since JULY while KOOL advanced to #3 with its highest mark since AUGUST. It was tied with HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD, which also moved up thanks to a small increase. KYOT slid to #5 with a small loss. KMXP was up three places to #6 with its best book in over a year. KSLX slipped to #7 with a slight increase.

Losing more than half of its 18-34 share did not deter KESZ as it remained #1. It was better than two shares stronger than in NOVEMBER when it was #4. Last survey three stations came in second. This time, two remained. KZZP and ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) both had huge increases to remain in place. KMXP was up four slots to #4 with its largest share since APRIL. KUPD had a slight decrease as it fell out of that second-place tie and landed at #5. It was joined in that space by KYOT, which was up slightly.

If you are sensing a trend here, you are correct. KESZ repeated at #1 18-49 and was almost a share and a half stronger than in NOVEMBER when it was #2. The next three positions remained unchanged. KYOT was #2 with a slight increase while KZZP came in at #3 with its best showing since JULY. KUPD repeated at #4 with a solid increase. KOOL stepped up to #5 with its highest share since AUGUST while KALV slipped to #6 despite a slight increase. It was just ahead of KMXP, which advanced to #7 with its best book since JULY.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Are You Ready …

… for some football? Apparently so as iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) scored its highest share in over a year (6.8-8.4) to advance to first place. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) greatly benefitted from the cessation of the holiday hostilities. The station was up to #2 (5.8-8.2) with its best book in over a year. One of two stations playing the holiday hits was UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS. It slipped to #3 (8.2-7.0). It was #2 with a 7.4 share in NOVEMBER. CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS remained at #4 but with its best book since MAY (5.9-6.3). It was paired with MPR N/T KNOW, which moved up a couple of places as it bounced back from a down book (5.7-6.3). CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had its best outing since AUGUST as it moved up to #6 (5.0-5.7). The leading holiday station was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108). It fell from first to seventh (11.6-5.4). In NOVEMBER it was #5 with a 5.9 share.

With chants of “We Love KIRK” (OK, maybe not), KFXN roared to the top of the 25-54 leaderboard. The station also cracked the double-digit barrier. KSTP moved from #7 to #2 while KXXR stepped up to #3. KSTP landed its largest share since APRIL while KXXR had its largest share since SEPTEMBER. A flat KTIS slipped to #4, which is where it was in NOVEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB repeated at #5 but with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. KQQL fell from #1 to #9 – it was #8 in NOVEMBER.

In NOVEMBER and DECEMBER, KSTP was cruising along at #1 18-34 with a double-digit share. Then someone rolled down Santa Claus Lane and everything changed. Now that the road has been cleared, KSTP was back on top and in double digits again. KXXR remained at #2 but ended a seven-book slide. A flat KDWB returned at #3 while an equally flat KTIS stepped up to #4 (#5 in NOVEMBER). KFXN advanced to #5 and tied with ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM), which rose from #6 with its highest share in over a year. KQQL dropped from #1 to #11 (tied at #10 in NOVEMBER).

The pigskin aroma was strong for KFXN as it landed at #1 18-49 with a double-digit share. KXXR had its best book since SEPTEMBER as it moved up to #2. KSTP was back to its more normal range as it rose three places to #3. KDWB remained at #4 but with its first up book since JULY. KTIS repeated at #5, which is where it was in NOVEMBER. KZJK stepped up to a close-behind #6 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER. KQQL fell from #1 to #11 (#9 in NOVEMBER).

