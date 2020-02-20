Ann Kelly

COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA is celebrating AC WDUV (105.5 THE DOVE) morning host ANN KELLY's 32 years in the market! With all signs pointing to many more to come.

KELLY notes that being 'real' on the air is a big part of her connection with the audience, saying "I think that's important to the listeners because you have a very personal bond with them." “I know that I am just one of many successful and accomplished radio personalities in the CMG Family and I am incredibly blessed to be here as long as I have.” For emphasis she added, “As long as it’s fun, I'm staying here.” “I have no intentions of going anywhere. This is still the best thing I've ever done!"

CMG/TAMPA VP/Market Manager KEITH LAWLESS said, “We at COX MEDIA GROUP are so proud of ANN.” "CMG has always celebrated all the incredibly talented women in media, and ANN is a perfect example of talent, longevity and hard work. She is very deserving of this recognition and we are honored that she is part of our CMG Family.”

