Will Overton

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has promoted WILL OVERTON to Director, A&R. With the publishing company since 2015, OVERTON previously was A&R Manager. Previous jobs includes stints at WME and NASHVILLE music publisher DROPTINE MUSIC.

“WILL is trustworthy and consistent, someone you can rely on,” said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “I commend him for his dedication to writer development, and I know I speak for the entire team in congratulating him on this well-deserved promotion.”

“It’s been a privilege to be part of the WARNER CHAPPELL NASHVILLE family for the past four years,” added OVERTON. “I’m so lucky to work with great people, incredible songwriters, and powerful songs every day. I’m so excited to continue this journey alongside the WCM team!”

« see more Net News