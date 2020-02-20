Battle

FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 news anchor KEVIN BATTLE is joining ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH as morning co-host with incumbent LARRY RICHERT, effective MARCH 9th. BATTLE joined FOX as part of the initial crew at the network's SIRIUSXM all-news channel in 2015; he previously served as PD at then-CBS RADIO Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE and an anchor at News WNEW (NEWS RADIO 99.1)/WASHINGTON and hosted afternoons at STEEL CITY MEDIA Classic Rock WRRK/PITTSBURGH.

“As we celebrate the centennial of KDKA Radio, the world’s first radio station, we were focused on adding a host that can reflect the energy and pulse of where PITTSBURGH is in 2020 and beyond,” said SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “KEVIN BATTLE is the perfect person to join LARRY RICHERT on the KDKA morning show and tell the story of our great city.”



“There have been three morning hosts at KDKA Radio in my lifetime – JACK BOGUT, JOHN CIGNA, and LARRY RICHERT, and I am thrilled I get to work with one of them,” said BATTLE. “LARRY is part of the fabric of PITTSBURGH. I have been a fan of KDKA for a long time and fondly remember listening with my family each morning. I cannot wait to help our listeners start their day off well-informed.”

