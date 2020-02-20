Olivia Del Valle

PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted OLIVIA DEL VALLE to Junior Account Executive. She remains based in the company’s NASHVILLE office, where she previously held the role of Publicity Coordinator.

Since joining the company in 2018, she has worked on campaigns for JUSTIN MOORE, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS, PAUL CAUTHEN, the “DOLLY PARTON’s AMERICA” podcast and more.

"OLIVIA is a tenacious publicist who has grown in leaps and bounds since she began her career at SHORE FIRE a year and a half ago," said company SVP MARK SATLOF. "Her passion for learning and her work ethic were apparent from day one, and are just two reasons why we are pleased to recognize her accomplishments today."

« see more Net News