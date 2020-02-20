Impacting Pop 3/10

RCA RECORDS welcomed many L.A.-based radio and prominent industry professionals to the swanky and chic DREAM HOTEL last night (2/19) for a showcase of their newest signee, AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter SAM FISCHER. Located in the heart of HOLLYWOOD, the venue proved an ideal location for the artist’s short but sweet set.

The set included the songs “Ready,” “Carry It Well,” “The Usual” and his current single, “This City,” which is receiving Hot AC airplay now and impacts Pop on 3/9. FISCHER’s singing and audience banter between songs captivated those in attendance.

ALL ACCESS wishes to thank RCA’s SVP/Promotion WENDY GOODMAN, West Coast Regional Promotion Manager MIKE BOCCUZZI and Senior Director Rock of Formats ARTIE GENTILE for their hospitality and evening of great entertainment.

