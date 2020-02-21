Nevada Coverage

FOX NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates special coverage of the NEVADA caucuses on SATURDAY (2/22).

The network will provide live coverage with updates, and will also offer a special edition of FOX NEWS PODCASTS' "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" as the evening begins. In addition, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 on SIRIUSXM will be airing "Democracy 2020" updates every 15 minutes during the caucuses.

« see more Net News