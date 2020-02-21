-
Fox News Radio Offers Nevada Caucus Coverage
February 21, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FOX NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates special coverage of the NEVADA caucuses on SATURDAY (2/22).
The network will provide live coverage with updates, and will also offer a special edition of FOX NEWS PODCASTS' "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" as the evening begins. In addition, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 on SIRIUSXM will be airing "Democracy 2020" updates every 15 minutes during the caucuses.
-