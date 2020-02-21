News Initiative

The latest public media news consortium is in the SOUTH, where UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS News-Talk-Jazz WWNO/NEW ORLEANS, and PUBLIC RADIO INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE are partnering with support from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING and NPR to form the GULF STATES NEWSROOM. The initiative is getting a 44-month, $1,276,299 grant from CPB to create six beat reporting positions and two editing positions as well as a full-time managing editor based in BIRMINGHAM.

"CPB believes in the power of local journalism to support a vibrant civil society," said CPB SVP/Radio and Journalism KATHY MERRITT. "Collaboration is a force multiplier in providing high-quality local journalism. Working with each other and NPR, these stations will offer greater breadth and depth in their news coverage to serve the people of the GULF region."

"We are excited to work with stations in ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI and LOUISIANA to bridge the widening local news gaps and increase the power of our regional newsroom collaborations," said NPR SVP/News NANCY BARNES. "We need strong editors and reporters covering local news across the country so we can better serve the public, both locally and nationally, and tell the full story of what is transpiring in all corners of AMERICA."

Previous regional newsrooms created with CPB grants are in TEXAS and CALIFORNIA, both serving as NPR regional hubs; the GULF newsroom is the first created with funding and support from both CPB and NPR at the outset.

"Our region, sadly, has been dubbed a 'news desert.' The GULF STATES need more journalism and this collaborative effort gives us much-needed resources and the means to coordinate and leverage our coverage," said WBHM Exec. Dir./GM CHUCK HOLMES. "WBHM is proud to play the lead role with our partners to extend and expand our newsrooms and enhance our ability to produce impactful news reporting and storytelling."

"At a time when we are seeing a precipitous decline in quality journalism and investigative reporting, this collaborative will go a long way toward filling that void," said MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING Exec. Dir. RONNIE AGNEW. "I'm very excited that we will work collaboratively with our friends in LOUISIANA and ALABAMA. The high-level journalism we will produce will emphasize the importance of civic engagement and citizen enlightenment."

"LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA rank at or near the bottom among states on many measures of health, education, environmental quality, and social justice," said WWNO-WRKF GM PAUL MAASSEN. "The GULF STATES Regional Newsroom aims to help local public radio stations to fill the gap left by legacy media and build a better-informed populace on issues that matter across the region."

