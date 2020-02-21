Lex And Terry

MOLLMAN MEDIA Classic Rock KDDQ (105.3 THE EAGLE)/DUNCAN-LAWTON OK adds the syndicated LEX AND TERRY from UNITED STATIONS NETWORK.

Head of Programming RYAN BEAM said they, "made them apart of our air staff at KDDQ. We are the first station to bring them back on in OKLAHOMA, and happy to do so because they have done so well here."

LEX AND TERRY can be heard each weekday morning 5-10a (CT) online at 1053TheEagle.com

« see more Net News