San Francisco

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Urban AC KBLX (102.9)/SAN FRANCISCO’s THE MORNING DREAM TEAM (TONY SCO., KIMMIE TEE & RUDY ORTIZ) awarded a $1,000 Scholarship to BAY AREA high-school student ISHMAEL PERRY.

PERRY wrote a 200-word essay about ways he has improved his community. He joined a STEM (SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING & MATHEMATICS) college pre-program that helps students pursue a career in one of the STEM fields. He and his teammates put together an HIV/AIDS science project to help family and friends get a clearer understanding of the illness.

OM/PD ELROY SMITH said, "It is an emotional experience to join THE DREAM TEAM and other staff members reading the essays from so many talented and aspiring high school students in the BAY AREA. Our next $1,000 scholarship campaign will target adults who have decided to pursue a trade school of their choice.”

