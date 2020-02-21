Mundo

CUMULUS News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI/KANSAS CITY has upped APD/morning host PETE MUNDO to PD. MUNDO joined KCMO in 2018 and previously worked at CBS SPORTS RADIO, FOX NEWS RADIO, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, News WCBS-A and Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK, and OMNI MEDIA GROUP Country KWOX (K101)-News-Talk KMZE (Z92)/WOODWARD, OK. He will continue to host KCMO's morning show.

RVP/Market Manager DONNA BAKER said, “One of the most fulfilling rewards as a leader is seeing the impact that someone as talented as PETE can make in just two years. Growth of nearly 75% in audience since his arrival is the result of PETE’s daily focus, drive, passion, and hard work. This well-deserved promotion to Program Director is an opportunity to continue to expand the brand of KCMO TALK RADIO for years to come.”

MUNDO said, “My time in KANSAS CITY has not just met, but exceeded expectations both professionally and personally. I’m grateful to DONNA BAKER, MIKE WHEELER, BILL HESS and DOUG HAMAND for all of their support through these past two years. I’m proud that the morning show has become a destination for KANSAS CITY-area politicos and I’m thrilled to be able to continue to bring a fresh and unique perspective to the rapidly-moving news cycles in MISSOURI, KANSAS and WASHINGTON, DC”

