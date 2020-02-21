Sold

CALVARY RADIO NETWORK, INC. is selling Silent WVWG/SEELYVILLE, IN to BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH for $35,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MID-WEST MANAGEMENT, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WLMV-A/MADISON, WI at reduced nighttime power due to a failure of its detuning system.

CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for KWYC/CHEYENNE, WY due to problems with its exciter.

And EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of W274BT/WILLISTON, FL to the Board of Trustees of the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA for $46,001. The primary station is Classical WUFT-F-HD2 (WUFT CLASSICAL)/GAINESVILLE.

