Rankings

PODTRAC has released its JANUARY 2020 ranking of the Top 20 podcasts.

The rankings come with a pair of methodology change notes this month, one being that PODTRAC has added shows that publish multiple times per day and might include individual listeners who show up as multiple listeners because they listen from multiple locations on a single day, and that, as for the previously-released publisher rankings, JANUARY numbers showed a drop in unique monthly audience and a simultaneous increase in downloads due to "a popular podcast app providing less-specific User Agent data on which the IAB UMA algorithm relies."

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (3) UP FIRST (2) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (5) PARDON MY TAKE (7) DATELINE NBC (16) CALL HER DADDY (8) HIDDEN BRAIN (10) FRESH AIR (12) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (9) PLANET MONEY (13) RADIOLAB (11) NPR POLITICS PODCAST (15) TED RADIO HOUR (14) TED TALKS DAILY (19) HOW I BUILT THIS (18) THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW (--) FOX NEWS RADIO NEWSCAST (--)

See the numbers here.

« see more Net News