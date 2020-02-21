Shettler

JOMAST CORPORATION KBOE/OSKALOOSA, IA PD STEVE SHETTLER was presented with the first STEVE FERGUSON COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) scholarship on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th at the GRASSROOTS PROMOTION "Starlight Dinner," held at the PATRON PLATINUM CLUB inside BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE. The scholarship was established to honor the legacy of CAMELLIA CITY COMMUNICATIONS WTHO/THOMSON, GA PD STEVE FERGUSON, who passed away last year. SHETLLER was selected by a board of Country radio programmers and other industry professionals, and received a paid registration for CRS in NASHVILLE.

“I was very humbled to be chosen for the scholarship,” said SHETLLER. "I didn't know STEVE FERGUSON personally, but I've heard so many good things about him. It's an honor to be chosen.”

“STEVE SHETTLER brings a passion for Country music and supporting independent artists that truly embodies the spirit of the scholarship,” said GRASSROOTS PROMOTION Managing Director NANCY TUNICK. “STEVE FERGUSON was such a positive force for Country music, and the selection committee saw those same qualities in STEVE SHETTLER.”

