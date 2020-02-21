WEBG

As iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO prepares to drop its weeklong special programming feature counting down the top 1,000 Country songs of all time (NET NEWS 2/17), the station announced today (2/21) that it will add “Throwback Weekends,” effective immediately.

“Throwback Weekends” will feature Country music’s greatest songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s, along with the newest Country hits. The weekend programming will commence at 1p local time on Friday afternoons.

“Throughout the countdown, we’ve heard from Country fans all over CHICAGOLAND who want more of Country music’s greatest hits on the radio mixed with best new Country music,” said PD LANCE HOUSTON. “We are always listening and are happy to give our listeners more of what they want … Country music has always had a thousand different sounds and we are delighted to celebrate all of them."

