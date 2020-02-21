Super Tuesday

ABC NEWS RADIO is offering live coverage of the SUPER TUESDAY primaries on MARCH 3rd.

The network's coverage will be anchored by Correspondents AARON KATERSKY and KAREN TRAVERS with reporting from ALEX STONE in CALIFORNIA, JIM RYAN in TEXAS, RYAN BURROW in COLORADO, MARK REMILLARD in NORTH CAROLINA, and ANDY FIELD in WASHINGTON, along with multi-platform reporter INES DE LA CUETARA in VIRGINIA and analysis by BRIAN CLARK.

In addition, ABC will offer one-minute status reports at least twice an hour, and a special edition of the "START HERE" daily news update podcast with analysis of the results will post on WEDNESDAY morning.

