Bartlett (Photo: Twitter @worjoeb)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK News Director JOE BARTLETT announced his retirement FRIDAY (2/21), telling listeners on LEN BERMAN and MICHAEL RIEDEL's morning show that he will be exiting the station later this year after 34 years fulltime and 40 years with WOR, counting his years as a stringer in ALBANY.

BARTLETT said that "I've reached the point where my free time is more important than my life at work," adding that he and his wife have purchased a home on HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC and will be moving there. "It's been a real nice ride," BARTLETT added.

