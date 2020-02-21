New Lineup At Y98

ENTERCOM Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS has unveiled a revamped daytime lineup, effective immediately.

The station’s morning show will relaunch as “THE WAKE UP WITH JEN & TIM" show, hosted by JEN MYERS and TIM CONVY, with regular contributions from KEVIN BERGHOFF and LANCE HILDEBRAND. MYERS will continue in her role as APD/MD.

Also, getting bumped up from the part time ranks and moving into the midday slot is 20-year market vet JULIE TRISTAN, with afternoon driver PAUL COOK continuing in that shift.

Announcing the moves, ENTERCOM/ST. LOUIS Sr. VP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN said, "From day one, JEN, TIM, KEVIN and LANCE have impressed me with their energy, passion and desire to learn and win, and they have elevated our morning show in a short time. I’m equally excited about the addition of JULIE TRISTAN to our weekday programming. She has an amazing track record of success in the market. She is an unstoppable talent, and her charitable contributions to the community have been tremendous as well. As the number one creator of live and local audio content, our station aims to serve our community with content and information they rely on, and I’m looking forward to our revamped lineup driving the iconic Y98 to continued success.”

TRISTAN is an EMMY-nominated multimedia journalist who has nearly two decades of experience as an on-air personality in radio and television in ST. LOUIS. She has also served as a professional photographer, writer and editor in both industries and founded her own video production company 8 DOGS VIDEO. She also currently serves as a producer and announcer for “SPOTLIGHT STL” on KPLR-TV.

Added TRISTAN, “I’m excited to continue my career in ST. LOUIS, connecting with members of the community on a daily basis. I can’t wait to deliver upbeat content to our audience as they tune in during their workdays.” She previously did mornings on crosstown Classic Hits KLOU-F.

