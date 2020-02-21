Eric Church (Photo: Aristo Media)

EMI NASHVILLE’s ERIC CHURCH sat down for an intimate Q&A, titled “Chasing Creativity,” yesterday (2/20) during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE. The session centered around CHURCH’s fearless nature when it comes to creativity and his views on the importance of thinking and acting outside of the box.

“For me, [creativity has] always been what’s driven me and my career. Just trying to put myself in a situation where I can be the most creative I can be,” said CHURCH. “I try to put myself in the most uncomfortable situations with recording, making sure it’s hard, making sure it’s left-footed … It’s always been something we’ve [the band] have pushed each other to chase.”

CHURCH continued to elaborate on his creativity, and dove into the many ways he displays it through his music, tours and general decision-making. Topics included the one-of-a-kind posters he makes for each show, the meanings behind his album covers, the selection of his singles and his songwriting process. CHURCH also addressed the risks of being creative and the ways it can alter chart success. But even then, CHURCH stood firm in his belief to follow his creative vision, regardless of where it puts him on the map. He dove into detail when asked about his feelings about not winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards last NOVEMBER.

“It was pretty painful for the people around me, more than it was for me," he said. "It’s a trophy, that’s what it is. I believe when you start making decisions to try and win trophies or to try and move songs two spots higher on the chart, it becomes detremental to your overall vision. It’s not about those things, it’s about the people.”

To close out the discussion, CHURCH talked about his latest creative process, which stretched his imagination even further to create his new music.

“I felt like it was time to do something just nuts,” said CHURCH. “We [his band] went to the mountains of NORTH CAROLINA. There’s a restaurant there I go to in the Summer. It’s closed in the Winter. We moved all the chairs and furniture out and we moved a studio in. The goal was to write and record 28 songs in 28 days … We removed all of the barriers about what people think … just let it be the most creative for that one day and chase that as hard as you can, [then] move on and go to the next one … For me, it’s as far out there as I’ve gotten.”

Church closed the session with a performance of one of the 28 songs written during that time called “JENNY,” which received a standing ovation from the crowd.

