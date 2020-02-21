-
Big Machine Records Welcomes Tim McGraw Back To The Roster During CRS Lunch
February 21, 2020
Country superstar TIM MCGRAW surprised a room full of industry professionals at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL today (2/21) during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) luncheon, where his return to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' artist roster was announced. BMLG President & CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA welcomed MCGRAW on the stage with excitement and a hug. "I said today was going to be exciting," said BORCHETTA.
MCGRAW was with BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP from 2012-2017. The news of his return follows his recent exit from SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 2/12).
MCGRAW's surprise news came in the middle of a performance lineup bookended by superstars FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and LADY ANTEBELLUM, with DANIELLE BRADBERY and newcomers PAYTON SMITH and AVENUE BEAT in between.
