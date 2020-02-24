Shay and Hannah Mooney (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SHAY MOONEY of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR’s DAN + SHAY and his wife, HANNAH, who welcomed their second child, son AMES ALEXANDER MOONEY, on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st. The baby joins 3-year-old big brother ASHER JAMES in the family.

SHAY MOONEY posted the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, “AMES ALEXANDER, welcome to the MOONEY family … You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad.” He also shared a funny anecdote, writing, “Yesterday, ASHER asked HANNAH when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house, so we might be in for a slight rude awakening.”

