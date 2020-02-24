Taylor Dye

A big ALL ACCESS congratulations to TAYLOR DYE of MERCURY/NASHVILLE duo MADDIE & TAE, who wed songwriter JOSH KERR in NASHVILLE on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st. PEOPLE.com confirmed the news, and the couple — as well as DYE’s musical partner MADDIE MARLOW — all posted photos from the wedding on INSTAGRAM over the weekend.

MADDIE & TAE’s sophomore album, “The Way It Feels,” is due out APRIL 10th. KERR has co-written hits for Country artists KELSEA BALLERINI, and DYLAN SCOTT, as well as CHRISTIAN duo FOR KING & COUNTRY. He is also the son of BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT CEO GORDON KERR.

