Legendary BOSTON air talent LARRY JUSTICE returns to WMEX-A (1510)/BOSTON and soon to mornings at WBMS (W2266DA, 101.1)/BROCKTON-BOSTON beginning MARCH 9th.

If you grew up in BOSTON in the 1960s and 1970s, you undoubtedly remember hearing LARRY JUSTICE on the radio. He was a popular personality who brought his many listeners into “THE HALLS OF JUSTICE” first on WMEX-A and then later on WBZ-A.

LARRY spent last week with JOE McMILLAN over at WBMS getting interviewed and warming up for his re-debut.

